Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,822,000 after purchasing an additional 92,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.33.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

Snap-on Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,482 shares of company stock valued at $18,439,132. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $259.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $263.86. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

