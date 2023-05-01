Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV opened at $77.14 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $80.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average of $75.28.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

