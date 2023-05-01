Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 and have sold 33,451 shares worth $1,276,344. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.16.

Shares of DAL opened at $34.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

