Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $87,083.55 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $87,083.55. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,437,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,276,634.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $65,370.00.
- On Tuesday, April 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $436,600.00.
- On Thursday, April 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,837 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $39,330.17.
- On Tuesday, April 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,260 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $74,980.00.
- On Monday, March 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,125 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $278,775.00.
- On Monday, March 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $375,200.00.
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,402 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $167,703.92.
- On Monday, March 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,541 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,820.00.
- On Monday, February 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 39,866 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $771,407.10.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 134 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $2,706.80.
Legacy Housing Stock Down 1.4 %
LEGH opened at $21.60 on Monday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $526.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legacy Housing (LEGH)
