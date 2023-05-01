Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion. Leggett & Platt also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.90 EPS.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE LEG traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.37. 1,051,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,491. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $41.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 77.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on LEG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 119.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

