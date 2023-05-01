Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8-5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:LEG traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.37. 1,053,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,464. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $33.34. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 77.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,226,000 after acquiring an additional 406,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after buying an additional 3,803,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,093,000 after buying an additional 64,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,879,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,791,000 after buying an additional 265,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,877,000 after buying an additional 81,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

