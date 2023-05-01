Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Short Interest Update

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Leoni Stock Up 276.4 %

OTCMKTS LNNNY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,390. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. Leoni has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $2.28.

About Leoni

LEONI AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cables and cable systems for the automotive sector and other industries. It operates through the Wire and Cable Solutions, and Wiring systems segments. The Wire and Cable Solutions segment focuses on the development of intelligent and secure energy transmission and data management systems solutions.

