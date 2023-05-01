Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Short Interest Update

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the March 31st total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 287.5 days.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

LEFUF remained flat at $13.32 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 738. Leon’s Furniture has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture, appliances, electronics and mattresses. The firm’s retail banners consists of Leon’s, The Brick, Brick Outlet and The Brick Mattress Store. It offers sofas, king beds, tables, chairs, full beds, sofa tables, pillows, bed frames, sheets, mirrors, rugs, lamps and cooktops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.