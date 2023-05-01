Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73,341.00% and a negative return on equity of 96.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $2.39 on Monday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

