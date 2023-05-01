Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73,341.00% and a negative return on equity of 96.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $2.39 on Monday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)
- Do Analysts’ Price Targets Make Domino’s Pizza Stock Look Tasty?
- Is the 149% Dividend for ZIM Integrated Shipping in Jeopardy?
- Ford Motor Is Charging Up For A Rally
- Duolingo Speaking Volumes: Forms Bullish Chart Ahead of Earnings
- Caterpillar Being Weighed Down by Negative Investor Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.