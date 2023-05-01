Lido DAO Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.74 Billion (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $27.94 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lido DAO has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Lido DAO token can now be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00007017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 876,762,773 tokens. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO offers a liquid staking solution for Ethereum 2.0, enabling users to earn staking rewards on their ETH holdings without locking them up or running their own validator node. Users deposit ETH and receive stETH in return, which can be freely traded and used in other DeFi protocols. Lido DAO is governed by its community of stakeholders who can propose and vote on protocol changes.”

