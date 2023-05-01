Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 92 Resources

92 Resources restated their maintains rating on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LTH. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.88.
Life Time Group Price Performance
NYSE LTH traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 330,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,907. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 1.67. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $21.39.
Institutional Trading of Life Time Group
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.
Life Time Group Company Profile
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Life Time Group (LTH)
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
- Checkpoint Software Leads Cyber-Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.