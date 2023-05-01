Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 92 Resources

92 Resources restated their maintains rating on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LTH. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Life Time Group Price Performance

NYSE LTH traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 330,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,907. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 1.67. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $21.39.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

