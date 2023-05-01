LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Given New C$1.10 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$1.10 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

LSPK has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on LifeSpeak from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cormark decreased their price objective on LifeSpeak from C$1.75 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LifeSpeak from C$1.40 to C$0.80 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on LifeSpeak from C$1.05 to C$0.90 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

TSE:LSPK opened at C$0.39 on Thursday. LifeSpeak has a 12-month low of C$0.36 and a 12-month high of C$4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.13.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

