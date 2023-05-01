LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. Equities analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Featured Stories

