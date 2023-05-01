Lincoln Electric’s (LECO) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at 888

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by investment analysts at 888 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.20.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO stock traded up $2.91 on Friday, reaching $170.71. 288,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.27 and a 200-day moving average of $155.11. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $176.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.