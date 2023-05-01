Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $382.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $376.38.

Linde Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE LIN opened at $369.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Linde has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $370.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.36. The stock has a market cap of $181.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

