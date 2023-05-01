Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $66.63

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $66.63 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 3% against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 782,077,825 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 782,016,856.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00398601 USD and is up 5.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $144.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
