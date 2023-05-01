Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Trading Down 3.8%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) fell 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $21.02. 583,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,049,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.85.

Livent Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of Livent

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Livent by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Livent by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 58,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

