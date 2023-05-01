Locus Chain (LOCUS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $260,020.87

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $100.43 million and $260,020.87 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0483 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

