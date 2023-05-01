Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Short Interest Up 35.5% in April

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,500 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the March 31st total of 308,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 572,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in Lottery.com during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lottery.com by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 758,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lottery.com by 3,714.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 92,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lottery.com during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lottery.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Lottery.com Trading Down 13.9 %

NASDAQ:LTRY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. 234,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,628. Lottery.com has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc, a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

