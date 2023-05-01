LPL Financial LLC Acquires 340,279 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,279 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.62% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $208,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after acquiring an additional 412,101 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,073,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 30,886 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,387,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 485,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,401,000 after purchasing an additional 86,107 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $132.68 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.62 and a 52-week high of $137.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.61.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

