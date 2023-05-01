LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,588,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,062 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.38% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $169,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.62 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

