LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 665,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,591 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $159,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $218.80 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.82.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

