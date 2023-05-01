LPL Financial LLC Has $138.37 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,737 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $138,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,539,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,225,000 after acquiring an additional 253,178 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,864,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,253,000 after acquiring an additional 68,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.30 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $108.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.45.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

