LPL Financial LLC Has $147.20 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,162,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,803 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.27% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $147,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,567,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 961.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 52,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 293,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $47.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

