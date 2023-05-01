LPL Financial LLC Has $178.48 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,103 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.36% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $178,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,901,000 after buying an additional 511,524 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,428,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,405,000 after purchasing an additional 81,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $215,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,267,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,908,000 after purchasing an additional 150,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 877,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,078,000 after purchasing an additional 76,239 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
STIP opened at $99.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.71. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $104.73.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
