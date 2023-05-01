LPL Financial LLC Invests $151.12 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,254,782 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,116,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.7 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $240.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.08. The company has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $241.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

