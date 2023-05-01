LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,520,247 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,259,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,520,247 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.04% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $240,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,332,000 after purchasing an additional 796,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after purchasing an additional 483,513 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,622,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,002,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $110.18 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $122.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

