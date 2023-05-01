M.D.C. (MDC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect M.D.C. to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect M.D.C. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $40.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $115,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,849 shares of company stock worth $582,299 in the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. UBS Group AG raised its position in M.D.C. by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.