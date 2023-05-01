MA Private Wealth Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

MA Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 55,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DSI traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.65. 16,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,749. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $82.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.56.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.