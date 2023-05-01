MA Private Wealth Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

MA Private Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for 1.1% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,862.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,964,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,850 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,674,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,777,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,464,000 after acquiring an additional 297,664 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,043,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,391,000 after buying an additional 234,789 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 489,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after buying an additional 194,382 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

BATS IFRA traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $37.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,706 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

