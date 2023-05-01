MA Private Wealth Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

MA Private Wealth cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXN traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $54.13. The stock had a trading volume of 42,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,301. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

