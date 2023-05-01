MA Private Wealth Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 294,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

XLG traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $317.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,222. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $260.46 and a one year high of $328.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.38 and a 200-day moving average of $291.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

