MA Private Wealth Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MA Private Wealth lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,633 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.7% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.19. The stock had a trading volume of 972,170 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.59 and its 200-day moving average is $118.08. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

