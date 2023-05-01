MA Private Wealth Sells 1,535 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

MA Private Wealth cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.8% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after acquiring an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.82. 2,442,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.09. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

