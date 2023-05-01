Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) PT Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mainz Biomed’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Separately, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Mainz Biomed in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Mainz Biomed Price Performance

Shares of MYNZ stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. Mainz Biomed has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

About Mainz Biomed

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

