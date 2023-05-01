Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 842,100 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the March 31st total of 644,400 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

Insider Activity at Malibu Boats

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $462,653.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,017.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats Stock Up 2.4 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 337.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 424,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,958,000 after acquiring an additional 24,954 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 145.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBUU traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.75. 157,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,832. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.40. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $70.87. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.18. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $338.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

