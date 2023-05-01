Mangoceuticals, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on May 1st (NASDAQ:MGRX)

Mangoceuticals’ (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, May 1st. Mangoceuticals had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on March 21st. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Mangoceuticals Trading Down 16.3 %

NASDAQ:MGRX opened at $1.08 on Monday. Mangoceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.37.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals Inc is involved in developing, marketing and selling a variety of men’s health and wellness products via a secure telemedicine platform, including its uniquely formulated erectile dysfunction drug branded `Mango`. Mangoceuticals Inc is based in DALLAS, TX.

