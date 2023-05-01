Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.85-$2.91 EPS.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.8 %

MANH traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.68. The company had a trading volume of 464,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,015. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.64. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $175.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.30. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

Several equities research analysts have commented on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.