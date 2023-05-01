Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-$2.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $856.00 million-$864.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.83 million. Manhattan Associates also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.64-$0.64 EPS.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.68. The company had a trading volume of 464,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,015. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.81 and its 200-day moving average is $133.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

