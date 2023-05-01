ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Downgraded by Argus

Argus cut shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAN. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

MAN opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.67. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 17.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,200,000 after buying an additional 18,534 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1,031.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 45,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 41,480 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at $210,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

