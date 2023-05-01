Marathon Asset Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 282,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,005 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 286,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 30,333 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 229,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,615,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 1.4 %

TCOM stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 126.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $40.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trip.com Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. CLSA increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

