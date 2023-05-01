Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $10.07

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.07, but opened at $9.76. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 3,549,758 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on MARA shares. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Marathon Digital Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 4.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69.
Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Company Profile
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
