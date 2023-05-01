Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $10.07

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.07, but opened at $9.76. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 3,549,758 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MARA shares. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 4.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

