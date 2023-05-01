MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Cut to $37.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $38.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax Stock Performance

NYSE:HZO opened at $29.12 on Monday. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $636.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.52). MarineMax had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $570.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MarineMax will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 166.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 62,369 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 479.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,265,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.