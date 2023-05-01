MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Down 3.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Monday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $37.00. The stock traded as low as $28.17 and last traded at $28.21. Approximately 49,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 502,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Insider Transactions at MarineMax

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,625.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,625.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $250,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MarineMax Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,141,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after acquiring an additional 129,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,313,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,740,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,672,000 after acquiring an additional 57,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $621.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.44.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.52). MarineMax had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $570.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About MarineMax

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Stories

