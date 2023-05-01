Mark Partin Sells 5,000 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $277,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at $11,055,126.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Partin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $646,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $691,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Mark Partin sold 15,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,062,900.00.

BL stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,436. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average is $65.01.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.01% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $139.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 79.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

