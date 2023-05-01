Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 560.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,295,000 after buying an additional 51,891 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 59.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,307 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 1,757.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,779,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL traded up $24.08 on Monday, hitting $1,392.61. 7,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,810. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,458.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,298.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,298.08. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.47 by $7.68. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 82.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

