Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Short Interest Up 19.8% in April

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 105,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Markel Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Markel stock traded up $11.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,379.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 0.78. Markel has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,458.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,298.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,298.08.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.47 by $7.68. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel will post 82.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MKL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

