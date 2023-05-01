Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Barclays

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Masco from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.71.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.87. Masco has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $3,198,549.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,519,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $3,198,549.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,519,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,227 shares of company stock valued at $17,222,643. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masco by 118,819.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,319 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Masco by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,601 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Masco by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,848 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Masco by 1,031.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,950 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $74,497,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.