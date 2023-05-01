Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Masonite International Stock Performance

DOOR stock opened at $91.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.60. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $94.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.48.

Insider Activity at Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.01 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 475.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,133,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 148,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Articles

