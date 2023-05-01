Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Mastercard by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,566,000 after purchasing an additional 696,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Mastercard by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,994,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,289,000 after purchasing an additional 456,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $378.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $360.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $360.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.89.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

